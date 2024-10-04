Badminton

Badminton Veteran Pradeep Gandhe To Receive Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award For Lifetime Achievement

The Maharashtra government has announced that 29 athletes will be recognized for their outstanding performances in various sports

Pradeep-Gandhe
Pradeep Gandhe was a double-bronze medallist at the 1982 Asian Games. Photo: BAI
info_icon

The Maharashtra government on Thursday said the 'Shivchhatrapati' state sports award for lifetime achievement for 2022-23 will be conferred on ace badminton player Pradeep Gandhe. (More Sports News)

The state government also announced that 29 sportspersons will be awarded for excelling in athletics, badminton, carrom, chess, shooting, malkhamb, bodybuilding, boxing , acrobatics, fencing, cycling, billiards and snooker, hockey, kabaddi, judo, kho-kho, weightlifting, wrestling, skating and 'aatyapaatya' (played between two teams of nine players).

It said eight 'divyang' players (persons with disabilities) have also been selected for the prestigious awards.

