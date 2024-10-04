Badminton Veteran Pradeep Gandhe To Receive Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award For Lifetime Achievement

The state government also announced that 29 sportspersons will be awarded for excelling in athletics, badminton, carrom, chess, shooting, malkhamb, bodybuilding, boxing , acrobatics, fencing, cycling, billiards and snooker, hockey, kabaddi, judo, kho-kho, weightlifting, wrestling, skating and 'aatyapaatya' (played between two teams of nine players).