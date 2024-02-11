India's male shuttlers are set to face tough competition against China and Hong Kong in the Group A league matches, which are the qualifying rounds for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, the women's team has already secured a spot in the knockout stage, as they are the only team in Group W to have China as their opponent.

Brunei, South Korea, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia are heading with their men's team only this year.

Who is participating in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024?

Following are the names of the 15 nations participating in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024:

Brunei China Chinese Taipei Hong Kong China Indonesia India Japan Kazakhstan Korea Malaysia Myanmar Saudi Arabia Singapore Thailand United Arab Emirates

The participant nations are divided into four groups as follows:

Men Group A: People's Republic of China, India, Hong Kong China

Men Group B: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Brunei

Men Group C: Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar

Men Group D: Indonesia, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

Women Group W: People's Republic of China, India

Women Group X: Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan

Women Group Y: Thailand, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates

Women Group Z: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore