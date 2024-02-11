Sports

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 Live Streaming

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 is set to take place on February 13, uniting 15 nations under one roof. Here are the top contenders, venue, schedule, live streaming options and all details of the tournament

February 11, 2024

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024. (Photo: X/Badminton Asia)
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 is back again with its fourth edition, scheduled to take place between February 13-19 in Malaysia, Shah Alam. Leading nations from Asia will showcase their top contenders in this epic event. The biennial tournament will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup. (More Badminton News)

Since the inauguration of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2016, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia have produced numerous standout players who have won multiple gold medals. However, India has not yet delivered a noteworthy performance in this continental badminton event.

With just two bronze medals won in men's events, India is on track to bag its first gold medal, with world no.7 HS Prannoy leading the men's team and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu leading the women's team. The doubles team will prominently feature Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India's male shuttlers are set to face tough competition against China and Hong Kong in the Group A league matches, which are the qualifying rounds for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, the women's team has already secured a spot in the knockout stage, as they are the only team in Group W to have China as their opponent.

Brunei, South Korea, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia are heading with their men's team only this year.

Who is participating in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024?

Following are the names of the 15 nations participating in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024:

  1. Brunei

  2. China

  3. Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong China

  5. Indonesia

  6. India

  7. Japan

  8. Kazakhstan

  9. Korea

  10. Malaysia

  11. Myanmar

  12. Saudi Arabia

  13. Singapore

  14. Thailand

  15. United Arab Emirates

The participant nations are divided into four groups as follows:

Men Group A: People's Republic of China, India, Hong Kong China

Men Group B: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Brunei

Men Group C: Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar

Men Group D: Indonesia, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

Women Group W: People's Republic of China, India

Women Group X: Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan

Women Group Y: Thailand, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates

Women Group Z: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024, Live Streaming:

Where to watch the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024?

All the events taking place at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 can be watched on their official YouTube Channel, here.

In Malaysia, (the host nation) the Badminton championship could be streamed at Astro Arena and Astro SuperSport 4.

When is the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 happening?

The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 will begin on February 13, Tuesday at 13:00 Local Time, (10:30 IST) and will conclude with final matches on February 18, Sunday.

