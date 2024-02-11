Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 is back again with its fourth edition, scheduled to take place between February 13-19 in Malaysia, Shah Alam. Leading nations from Asia will showcase their top contenders in this epic event. The biennial tournament will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup. (More Badminton News)
Since the inauguration of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2016, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia have produced numerous standout players who have won multiple gold medals. However, India has not yet delivered a noteworthy performance in this continental badminton event.
With just two bronze medals won in men's events, India is on track to bag its first gold medal, with world no.7 HS Prannoy leading the men's team and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu leading the women's team. The doubles team will prominently feature Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
India's male shuttlers are set to face tough competition against China and Hong Kong in the Group A league matches, which are the qualifying rounds for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, the women's team has already secured a spot in the knockout stage, as they are the only team in Group W to have China as their opponent.
Brunei, South Korea, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia are heading with their men's team only this year.
Who is participating in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024?
Following are the names of the 15 nations participating in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024:
Brunei
China
Chinese Taipei
Hong Kong China
Indonesia
India
Japan
Kazakhstan
Korea
Malaysia
Myanmar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
The participant nations are divided into four groups as follows:
Men Group A: People's Republic of China, India, Hong Kong China
Men Group B: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Brunei
Men Group C: Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar
Men Group D: Indonesia, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
Women Group W: People's Republic of China, India
Women Group X: Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan
Women Group Y: Thailand, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates
Women Group Z: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore
Where to watch the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024?
All the events taking place at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 can be watched on their official YouTube Channel, here.
In Malaysia, (the host nation) the Badminton championship could be streamed at Astro Arena and Astro SuperSport 4.
When is the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 happening?
The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 will begin on February 13, Tuesday at 13:00 Local Time, (10:30 IST) and will conclude with final matches on February 18, Sunday.