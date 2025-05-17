Sports

Italian Open: Sinner To Take On Alcaraz In Titular Clash

Jannik Sinner has gone all the way to the final in his first tournament back from a three-month doping ban. And Carlos Alcaraz is waiting for him in the Italian Open title match. “Normally when we play each other the level is very high, because we push each other to do things we don’t normally do,” Sinner said. ”I’m curious to see what level I’m at.” The top-ranked Sinner rallied past No. 12 Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday as he attempts to become the first Italian man to lift the Rome trophy since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Earlier, Alcaraz advanced to his first Rome final by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6 (4).