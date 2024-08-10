Sports

Aman Sehrawat Bags Bronze In Paris To Becomes Youngest Indian To Reach Olympic Podium - In Pics

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal, defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg free-style category at the Paris Games here on Friday. India now have five bronze medals and a silver, which javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged on Thursday. Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third.

Wrestling bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mens 57kg free-style wrestling: Aman Sehrawat poses for photos
Men's 57kg free-style wrestling: Aman Sehrawat poses for photos | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Bronze medalist India's Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mens 57kg free-style wrestling medal ceremony: Spencer Richard Lee, silver, Rei Higuchi, gold, Aman Sehrawat and Gulomjon Abdullaev, bronze
Men's 57kg free-style wrestling medal ceremony: Spencer Richard Lee, silver, Rei Higuchi, gold, Aman Sehrawat and Gulomjon Abdullaev, bronze | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medalists, from left, Spencer Richard Lee, of the United State, silver, Japan's Rei Higuchi, gold, India's Aman Sehrawat, Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev, bronze, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 57kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens 57kg free-style wrestling: Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates defeating Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico
Men's 57kg free-style wrestling: Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates defeating Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI

Aman Aman of India celebrates defeating Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match of the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris.

Darian Toi Cruz (red) and Aman Sehrawat of India in action
Darian Toi Cruz (red) and Aman Sehrawat of India in action | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI

Darian Toi Cruz (red) of Puerto Rico and Aman Sehrawat of India in action during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match of the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France.

Darian Toi Cruz and Aman Sehrawat in action during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match
Darian Toi Cruz and Aman Sehrawat in action during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI

Darian Toi Cruz (red) of Puerto Rico and Aman Sehrawat of India in action during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match of the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France.

Aman Sehrawat competes in Mens Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match
Aman Sehrawat competes in Men's Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI

Darian Toi Cruz (red) of Puerto Rico and Aman Sehrawat an of India in action during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match of the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France.

