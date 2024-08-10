Aman Sehrawat Bags Bronze In Paris To Becomes Youngest Indian To Reach Olympic Podium - In Pics

Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Spencer Richard Lee, of the United State, silver, Japan's Rei Higuchi, gold, India's Aman Sehrawat, Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev, bronze, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 57kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Aman Aman of India celebrates defeating Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match of the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris.
Darian Toi Cruz (red) of Puerto Rico and Aman Sehrawat of India in action during their Men Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal match of the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France.
