AFC Champions League 2023-24, Round Of 16, Second Leg Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) defeated Pohang Steelers (South Korea) by 2-0 in the first game of the day on the other hand Ulsan FC (South Korea) got the better of Ventforet Kofu (Japan) by 3-0 in the AFC Champions League 2023-24. (More Football News)
China's Shandong Taishan won 6-5 against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale to go to the quarterfinals of the competition.Crysan, AleksanderMitrovic, and Anderson Talisca of Al Nassr are the top scorers of the AFC Champions League 2023-24.
The AFC Champions League knockout stage for 2023–2024 is slated to take place from February 13–May 25, 2024.There will be 16 teams competing in the knockout stage of the 2023–24 AFC Champions League to determine the winners.
Nasaf Qarshi Vs. Al-Ain FC
Nasaf Qarshi
Nasaf Qarshi emerged as the leader of Group B in the AFC Champions League group stage, showcasing their prowess with three wins, two draws, and one loss in six matches. As they gear up for the Round of 16 against Al-Ain, Nasaf Qarshi is determined to leave a lasting impression and advance further in the tournament.
Al-Ain FC
Al-Ain has excelled in the AFC Champions League, clinching a spot in the knockout round by topping Group A. With an impressive record of five wins in six games, Al-Ain's only setback came against Pakhtakor Tashkent. As they prepare to face Nasaf on Wednesday, Al-Ain is focused on maintaining their winning momentum and securing a favorable outcome in the Round of 16.
Al Ittihad vs. Navbahor
Last week, these two sides played to a 0-0 draw in Uzbekistan, the first-ever knockout fixture for Navbahor in this competition.
With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Al Ittihad host Navbahor in the second leg of their AFC Champions League tie on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. It was not the most exciting opening leg last Thursday as Al Ittihad failed to take advantage of all their possession (64%), registering just one effort on target and failing to score in this competition for only the second time.
Marcelo Gallardo will likely see it as a missed opportunity, though he has to be encouraged by their recent defensive form, without a goal conceded in their previous four competitive games. The reigning Saudi Pro League champions have a 100% home record in the Champions League this season, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 6-1 in those three contests.
Samvel Babayan will be encouraged by the recent results his side have earned away from home, going unbeaten as the visitors to this point of the competition, including victories in their final two group outings outside Uzbekistan. Since suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Al-Hilal on matchday six, Navbahor have not lost, though they failed to find the back of the net last Thursday for the first time since late November.
Where can one watch the AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16, second leg matches in India?
Only a selective Round of 16 second leg matches will be telecast on the Sports 18 network.
Where to live stream the AFC Champions League 2023-24, Round of 16, second leg matches in India?
The matches can live streamed on the JioCinema and FanCode app and website.