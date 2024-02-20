AFC Champions League 2023-24, Round Of 16, Second Leg Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Al Ittihad vs. Navbahor

Last week, these two sides played to a 0-0 draw in Uzbekistan, the first-ever knockout fixture for Navbahor in this competition.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Al Ittihad host Navbahor in the second leg of their AFC Champions League tie on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. It was not the most exciting opening leg last Thursday as Al Ittihad failed to take advantage of all their possession (64%), registering just one effort on target and failing to score in this competition for only the second time.