AFC Asian Cup 2024: Australia 4-0 Indonesia - Former Champions Cruise Into Next Round, In Pics

2015 AFC Asian Cup winners Australia stormed through to the next round of the 2024 iteration with a convincing 4-0 win over Indonesia. The goal-shy Aussies opened the scoring in the 12th minute, courtesy of an own goal, and went into the break up by two. They, then, doubled their lead close to the end of the match, with Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar scoring within two minutes of each other to give the scoreline some aplomb.

January 29, 2024

Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Australia's Harry Souttar, left, and teammates celebrate after their win in the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Indonesian players react after their loss in the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Australia's Gethin Jones, second right, and Indonesia's Shayne Pattynama, third right, scuffle during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Indonesia's goalkeeper Ernando Ari Sutaryadi reacts after Australia's Martin Boyle scored his side's second goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Australia's Harry Souttar celebrates after scoring the forth goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Australian players celebrate after scoring third goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Indonesia's Sandy Walsh shoots as Australia's Bruno Fornapoli defends during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Australian players celebrate their second goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Australia's Jackson Irvine and his teammates celebrates after scoring his first goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

An Indonesian fan cheers for his team during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

