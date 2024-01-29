Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2024: Australia 4-0 Indonesia - Former Champions Cruise Into Next Round, In Pics

2015 AFC Asian Cup winners Australia stormed through to the next round of the 2024 iteration with a convincing 4-0 win over Indonesia. The goal-shy Aussies opened the scoring in the 12th minute, courtesy of an own goal, and went into the break up by two. They, then, doubled their lead close to the end of the match, with Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar scoring within two minutes of each other to give the scoreline some aplomb.