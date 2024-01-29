Tajikistan players celebrate their win during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tajikistan 1-1 UAE (5-3 On Penalties) - In Pics
Debutants Tajikistan will contest the AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals following their victory over 2019 semi-finalists, the United Arab Emirates. Tajikistan led half hour into the match, until the 95th minute, when the heavyweights equalised to take the tie into extra-time. With neither team nudging ahead in the additional 30-minute period, the match went to a penalty shootout, which the minnows won with a perfect record of five from five.
Tajikistan players celebrate their win in the penalty shoot out during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Tajikistan players celebrate after Tajikistan's Alisher Shukurov scores the winning penalty in a penalty shootout at the end of the the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Tajikistan players celebrate after scoring in penalty shoot out during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Tajikistan's Akhtam Nazarov celebrates after scoring in penalty shoot out during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
United Arab Emirates' Khalifa Mubarak Alhammadi, right, is congratulated by his teammate after he scored an equalizer during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
United Arab Emirates' Khalifa Mubarak Alhammadi goes for a header in an attempt to score during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Tajikistan players, right react after United Arab Emirates' Khalifa Al Hammadi, second left, scoring his side's opening goal during the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Tajikistan's Soirov Rustam runs with the ball during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
United Arab Emirates' Majid Rashid, front left, duels for the ball with Tajikistan's Nuriddin Khamrokulov during the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.