Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tajikistan 1-1 UAE (5-3 On Penalties) - In Pics

Debutants Tajikistan will contest the AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals following their victory over 2019 semi-finalists, the United Arab Emirates. Tajikistan led half hour into the match, until the 95th minute, when the heavyweights equalised to take the tie into extra-time. With neither team nudging ahead in the additional 30-minute period, the match went to a penalty shootout, which the minnows won with a perfect record of five from five.