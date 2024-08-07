100 Grams Of Misfortune: Vinesh Phogat’s Journey From Olympic Hope To Heartbreak

As Phogat glimpsed at the light at the end of the tunnel, the risk materialised: she missed out on the finals after exceeding the 50 kg limit, despite reportedly spending the entire night working out without food or water. In a video statement, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of her medical team, said, “we found that her post-participation weight was increased more than normal… in the morning we found despite all of our efforts her weight was a 100 gm over her 50 kg weight category and hence she was disqualified. We tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night including cutting off her hair, shortening her clothes, despite all of this we could not make the 50 kg weight category.”