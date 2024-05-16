Online gambling and betting sites have become a billion-dollar industry. Today, bettors worldwide can place bets on games such as cricket, football, golf, and many more. Moreover, with the IPL session in India, it's better to test your luck now on the popular IPL betting sites in India. But the question is, which are the best online cricket betting sites?
Our experts have duly tested more than 50 sites and hand-picked the top 10 online cricket betting sites after going through reviews, trustworthiness, licensing, payment options, and bonuses. So, continue reading.
Top Cricket Betting Websites
Overall Best Cricket Betting Site In India
: Top Crypto-Friendly IPL Betting Site
: €1 Minimum Bets And Multiple Reload Bonuses
1xbet: Top Betting Odds & Payouts
Cricbaba: Up To 700% Sports Welcome Bonus
Most bet: Offers Tiered Welcome Bonus Reaching Up To ₹45,000
Melbet: Live Streaming Of Cricket Matches And A 100% Cashback Bonus
22bet: Best For Loyalty Program
888starz: Offers Unique Betting Features
Reviewed the Top Cricket Betting Apps
Here is the list of the top 10 carefully-crafted IPL betting sites India:
#1. : Overall Best Cricket Betting Site In India
Since its launch in 2017, has quickly risen as a leader among IPL betting sites India, bringing innovative changes to the industry. This Curacao-licensed platform offers competitive odds and guarantees a secure betting environment with transparent policies. It covers various cricket tournaments, including the IPL, offering over 50 markets for player performances and live betting. Stake stands out in the digital betting market by supporting over 20 cryptocurrency types, ensuring fast and secure transactions. Moreover, it offers users the unique opportunity to win $100,000 daily, making it a top choice for bettors on IPL betting sites in India.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Welcome Bonus - $100000
|
STYIM
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pros
Supports Hindi language
Quick registration process
Enjoy live streaming of sports events.
A wide betting market, including the Indian Premier League.
Cons
Absence of mobile application for Android and iOS users.
#2. 4Rabet: Top Cricket Betting Apps For Android in India
Launched in 2018, 4Rabet quickly established itself among online cricket betting apps with a Curacao license. This platform offers an extensive sportsbook alongside various casino games, and it supports the Hindi language, enhancing accessibility for the Indian audience. A significant advantage for Indian users is the acceptance of Indian rupees for deposits and withdrawals, alongside cryptocurrency and digital wallet options. 4Rabet employs 128-bit encryption to protect user data and maintains an SSL certificate, ensuring a safe betting environment.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Sports Welcome Bonus of Upto ₹20000
|
N/A
|
₹500
|
7 times
Pros
Dedicated Android and iOS application.
More than 50+ cricket matches with very competitive odds.
You can start betting in less than ₹100
Use the promo code to get personalized offers for cricket betting.
Cons
No customer support number at the moment
#3. Lucky Block: Reputable IPL Betting With Multiple Reload Bonuses
Launched in 2022 and supported by innovative platforms like Telegram and WalletConnect, Lucky Block is quickly becoming popular among Indian cricket fans. As one of the new IPL betting sites India, it offers fair gameplay, substantial bonus programs, and a sportsbook that includes over 20 sports. A standout feature is the €1 bets, accessible to all users. Additionally, Lucky Block enhances the betting week with two mid-week reload bonuses on Wednesdays, and a Monday reload bonus offering 20-40% extra, and the chance for cricket bettors to win a share of €2.5 million in pragmatic drops and wins.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Get a 200% bonus up to €25000 + 50 Spins
|
N/A
|
€20
|
N/A
Pros
Decent welcome bonus
An easy sign-up process can be done in minimal steps.
Instant payouts with quick approval.
Strong customer support that can be accessed via various channels.
Cons
Restricted in several regions.
#4. 1XBET: Online IPL Betting Site With 120% Bonus on First Deposit (₹33,000)
Launched in 2007 and approved by the Curacao eGaming Authority, 1XBet has become a trusted name in cricket betting. Known for its top-notch odds, with a payout rate of 96%, it's a hit among Indian bettors. This site excels in IPL betting online India, letting you place various bets and follow them as they unfold. Kickstart your betting experience with a 120% welcome bonus of up to ₹33,000 on your first deposit. Plus, don’t miss out on the Indian Premier League 2024 promotion, where you can win a brand-new car.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Welcome Package Up To ₹130000 + 150 FS
|
N/A
|
€10
|
N/A
Pros
Availability of live streaming
Lucrative welcome bonus and regular promotional bonus.
Provides fast deposit and withdrawals.
Highest number of odds as compared to other top betting sites in India.
Cons
Statistics are not available for in-play betting.
#5. Cricbaba: IPL Betting Site With Up To 700% Sports Welcome Bonus
The next IPL online betting site in India in our list is Cricbaba. Founded by Continental Solutions in 2016, this website has established its name in the market. This betting site has a sportsbook of more than 25 sports.
The betting site has a colorful interface with large images and warm colors. Bettors get a 10% refund on weekly net losses, which is unlike any other betting website. Cricket fans placing their first bet can earn ₹250 on the first deposit of ₹1000.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Sports Welcome Bonus of 100% with a maximum of ₹25000
|
N/A
|
₹800
|
N/A
Pros
Quick deposit for user ease
Supports Hindi language
Has two working modes: Live and Line
Weekly promotions and bonuses to cover losses.
Cons
Lacks an iOS application.
#6. Mostbet: Get 100% Match Bonus and Upto ₹25,000
Mostbet is one of the best cricket betting sites in India. It was established in 2009 and owned by Venson Ltd., Licensed under the Curacao gambling laws. The platform has a massive base of over 1 million users spread across 92 countries and a massive Indian customer base.
Bettors get a 50% deposit bonus on adding ₹500 to their account, up to a 100% deposit bonus on adding ₹1000, and up to a 150% deposit bonus on adding ₹5000. New bettors on this platform have a chance to get ₹2500 as soon as they make their first deposit.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Sports Welcome Bonus 100% upto
₹45000
|
MBGOAL
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pros
Supports Hindi Language
Simple and clean interface with fast loading speed.
Well-optimized mobile application.
Availability of cash-out feature while live betting.
Cons
Lacks live streaming options
#7. MELbet: 100% First Deposit Bonus up to ₹8000
Operated by Pelican Entertainment BV and licensed in Curacao, MELbet offers a dynamic betting environment with over 200 live events daily and 1,000 sportsbook matches available for betting. The platform caters to a wide range of sports enthusiasts by featuring popular sports like cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and hockey.
Signing up is straightforward—you can use your phone number, email ID, or social media account. A standout feature of MELbet is the multi-live betting option, which allows bettors to place simultaneous real-time bets on multiple sports. Additionally, new bettors are welcomed with a 100% cashback on their first deposit, up to ₹8,000, making starting easy and rewarding.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Get a Free bet worth ₹2150 and chance to win ₹2150
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3 times
Pros
Get withdrawals in less than 15 minutes.
Live streaming of cricket matches.
Accepts PayTM wallet as a deposit method.
A wide variety of sports betting choices
Cons
UPI deposits aren't quick and easy.
#8. 22bet: Best IPL Betting With Highest Payouts & Loyalty Program
22Bet, founded in 2017, has swiftly established itself as a leading player in the betting business. Holding a dual license from the Curacao gaming license and a UK Gaming Commission, the platform is known for its excellent payout rates, which constantly average more than 95%. The bettor can easily place a bet on the site due to its user-friendly interface and well-optimized iOS and Android application.
The platform supports more than 65 languages. It also has excellent customer support available via email, phone, or chat. Bettors can also take advantage of the Friday Reload Bonus promotion, which provides 100% up to ₹8,000.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
100% up to ₹10000
|
N/A
|
₹80
|
N/A
Pros
Competitive odds
Supports various payment channels.
Lower house margin on sports betting compared to competition.
Loyalty program for regular and loyal players.
Cons
Withdrawals can often take a long period.
#9. 888starz: IPL Online Betting Site Offering Unique Betting Features
888starz, driven by its innovative decentralized finance (De-Fi) model, quickly carved out a niche in the IPL cricket betting world after its establishment in 2020 by Azimutone Limited. Licensed in Curacao, this platform supports cryptocurrency and offers unique betting enhancements like the "Accumulator of the Day," which boosts odds by 10%.
This platform has built a loyal following, particularly among Indian bettors, by providing secure, fair gameplay and a wide range of payment options, including Jeton Wallet, Skrill, and more. On special occasions like birthdays, bettors receive a 10% bonus on sports accumulator bets with a minimum deposit of ₹1,000, adding to the celebratory spirit.
Welcome Bonuses
|
Sign-Up Offer
|
Promo Code
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Wagering Requirement
|
Welcome Bonus of 100% up to ₹8000
|
N/A
|
₹50
|
N/A
Pros
Host more than 300 events every day.
Quick registration process.
Supports cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals.
Start with a minimum deposit of ₹85.
Cons
The UX design is not up to the mark.
Is Cricket Betting Legal in India?
Online betting sites, including IPL betting sites India, are not technically legal according to the , which prohibits land-based casinos and betting shops. However, the law does not extend to online operations, thus allowing the best IPL betting sites to operate legally as they are purely online entities and do not violate the law. As a bettor, you bear no legal responsibility for engaging in sports betting.
How We Rank The Best Cricket Betting Sites India?
Our experts have ranked the best indian IPL betting sites based on the 9 below-mentioned factors that will help you have an all-round experience:
1. Cricket Bet Welcome Offers
IPL betting sites India offer various bonuses to enhance the user experience. Our experts choose sites that provide these bonuses to maximize benefits.
2. Licensing and Regulations
While ranking, we verify that the betting websites in India hold a valid license from a renowned agency such as the UK Gambling Commission.
3. Mobile Betting Cricket Experience
Our reviewers only recommend cricket betting sites that are quick and responsive on both mobile and desktop. They also prefer those websites to have a dedicated mobile application that can run on most devices.
4. Cricket Betting Industry Reputation
Our experts thoroughly examine the rating, collect customer reviews, check licensing, and investigate any past issues or concerns, which helps them filter the best for you.
5. Convenient Payments for Fast Withdrawals
While ranking the IPL betting sites India, we ensure that our sites offer flexible and quick withdrawals. They also check for the availability of popular modes of payment in India, such as UPI, net banking, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, e-wallets, and more.
6. Different Types of Cricket Bets Accepted
To provide you with a broader betting experience, our experts select websites that cater to Indian cricket fans and allow them to wager on domestic and international matches.
7. Domestic and International Cricket Betting Odds
We know that bettors love those betting sites that provide competitive domestic and international betting odds, as they often reduce the cricket betting sites' market and maximize the payout. Our experts thus rank more competitive cricket betting sites higher.
Popular Cricket Tournaments to Bet On
Online IPL betting sites India offer a varied poll of tournaments for you to bet on. Some of the popular ones are as follows:
1. The Ashes Series
The Ashes series is a cricket tournament between Australia and England. Despite being a non-Indian event, a large number of Indians love this tournament,
2. Indian Premier League (IPL)
IPL is a popular T20 cricket league that occurs annually between March and May. Despite being an Indian league, it is popular globally and attracts bets from across the globe.
3. Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Started in 2015, the PSL is a Twenty20 cricket league played between Pakistan's six city-based franchise teams.
4. ICC T20 World Cup
The ICC T20 World Cup is another globally renowned Twenty20 cricket tournament, first held in 2007. It occurs every two years, with the 2024 World Cup scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies.
5. Big Bash League (BBL)
The BBL is a Twenty20 league native to Australia. It was started in the year 2011. It is held during December, January, and February.
6. Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Founded by Cricket West Indies in 2013, the CPL is a Twenty20 league similar to the IPL and the BBL but played in the Caribbean.
How to bet on Cricket Online?
If you are a complete amateur and do not know how to place a bet on IPL betting sites India, then you must follow these steps:
1. Choose a Cricket Betting Site
Start with choosing a licensed and reputed cricket betting site. You should also choose the website that matches your preferences.
2. Check out the Promotions
Before making the deposit, you should check the promotions. You can find them under the "Bonus" or "Promotion" page of the website.
3. Deposit Funds
To wager money, you need to add money to the bookmarker account. You can use any of the available payment methods to add money.
4. Place Your Wager
Now, you can wager money after choosing the betting market.
Our Top 5 Cricket Betting Tips
Below are the 5 tips betting tips for you that will help you place bets in more effective ways:
1. Understand the Formats
Invest your time in understanding the various cricket formats. This will help you choose the match in which to place a bet.
2. Study Form
You should understand the type of form and team player involved across various cricket matches, as this will help you predict the chances of the winning team.
3. Take Advantage of Different Bookmakers
It is always smart to sign up to other bookmarkers, considering the sign-up is free. This will assist you in finding the best odds, promotions, and bonuses.
4. Use In-Play Betting for Longer Tests
When you place a bet on international matches or matches that last longer than five days, you can see people's different sentiments across the days as they have more time to react to them.
5. Never bet on Your gut
You should be practical and understand the stats and numbers to make sensible bets. Similarly, you should know when to walk away from a bet in case of a loss.
FAQs About Cricket Betting Sites India
Q1. Which is the best cricket betting site in India?
The stake is the best cricket online IPL betting site in India. This cricket betting site provides fair gameplay, lucrative bonuses and promotions, and an interactive interface.
Q2. Are cricket betting sites legal in India?
Yes, the cricket betting sites are legal due to the absence of laws regulating online betting. However, the sites must provide fair gameplay and comply with the legal requirements.
Q3. Which betting site is safe in India?
The stake is the safest cricket betting site in India. This is due to its fair gameplay policy, reliability, and tight security measures.
Q4. Are there bonuses available for cricket betting?
Yes, different legal cricket betting sites provide various types of bonuses. The Cricket IPL betting site offers welcome bonuses, sign-up promotions, free bets, no-deposit bonuses, and many more.
Q5. Can you win real money at Indian cricket betting sites?
Yes, you can win real money at Indian cricket betting sites.
Concluding Thoughts About The Best IPL Betting Sites India
Online cricket betting has become popular in India due to the large number of cricket fans. It also provides an opportunity to test your luck and win real money. Moreover, our guide has done the most groundwork and properly ranked some of India's most reputable cricket betting online sites.
In the end, make sure whichever cricket betting site you choose makes sure you bet responsibly.
