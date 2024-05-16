Pros

Host more than 300 events every day.

Quick registration process.

Supports cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals.

Start with a minimum deposit of ₹85.

Cons

The UX design is not up to the mark.

Is Cricket Betting Legal in India?

Online betting sites, including IPL betting sites India, are not technically legal according to the Public Gambling Act of 1867 , which prohibits land-based casinos and betting shops. However, the law does not extend to online operations, thus allowing the best IPL betting sites to operate legally as they are purely online entities and do not violate the law. As a bettor, you bear no legal responsibility for engaging in sports betting.

How We Rank The Best Cricket Betting Sites India?

Our experts have ranked the best indian IPL betting sites based on the 9 below-mentioned factors that will help you have an all-round experience:

1. Cricket Bet Welcome Offers

IPL betting sites India offer various bonuses to enhance the user experience. Our experts choose sites that provide these bonuses to maximize benefits.

2. Licensing and Regulations

While ranking, we verify that the betting websites in India hold a valid license from a renowned agency such as the UK Gambling Commission.

3. Mobile Betting Cricket Experience

Our reviewers only recommend cricket betting sites that are quick and responsive on both mobile and desktop. They also prefer those websites to have a dedicated mobile application that can run on most devices.

4. Cricket Betting Industry Reputation

Our experts thoroughly examine the rating, collect customer reviews, check licensing, and investigate any past issues or concerns, which helps them filter the best for you.

5. Convenient Payments for Fast Withdrawals

While ranking the IPL betting sites India, we ensure that our sites offer flexible and quick withdrawals. They also check for the availability of popular modes of payment in India, such as UPI, net banking, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, e-wallets, and more.

6. Different Types of Cricket Bets Accepted

To provide you with a broader betting experience, our experts select websites that cater to Indian cricket fans and allow them to wager on domestic and international matches.

7. Domestic and International Cricket Betting Odds

We know that bettors love those betting sites that provide competitive domestic and international betting odds, as they often reduce the cricket betting sites' market and maximize the payout. Our experts thus rank more competitive cricket betting sites higher.

Popular Cricket Tournaments to Bet On

Online IPL betting sites India offer a varied poll of tournaments for you to bet on. Some of the popular ones are as follows:

1. The Ashes Series

The Ashes series is a cricket tournament between Australia and England. Despite being a non-Indian event, a large number of Indians love this tournament,

2. Indian Premier League (IPL)

IPL is a popular T20 cricket league that occurs annually between March and May. Despite being an Indian league, it is popular globally and attracts bets from across the globe.

3. Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Started in 2015, the PSL is a Twenty20 cricket league played between Pakistan's six city-based franchise teams.

4. ICC T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup is another globally renowned Twenty20 cricket tournament, first held in 2007. It occurs every two years, with the 2024 World Cup scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies.

5. Big Bash League (BBL)

The BBL is a Twenty20 league native to Australia. It was started in the year 2011. It is held during December, January, and February.

6. Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Founded by Cricket West Indies in 2013, the CPL is a Twenty20 league similar to the IPL and the BBL but played in the Caribbean.

How to bet on Cricket Online?

If you are a complete amateur and do not know how to place a bet on IPL betting sites India, then you must follow these steps:

1. Choose a Cricket Betting Site

Start with choosing a licensed and reputed cricket betting site. You should also choose the website that matches your preferences.

2. Check out the Promotions

Before making the deposit, you should check the promotions. You can find them under the "Bonus" or "Promotion" page of the website.

3. Deposit Funds

To wager money, you need to add money to the bookmarker account. You can use any of the available payment methods to add money.

4. Place Your Wager

Now, you can wager money after choosing the betting market.

Our Top 5 Cricket Betting Tips

Below are the 5 tips betting tips for you that will help you place bets in more effective ways:

1. Understand the Formats

Invest your time in understanding the various cricket formats. This will help you choose the match in which to place a bet.

2. Study Form

You should understand the type of form and team player involved across various cricket matches, as this will help you predict the chances of the winning team.

3. Take Advantage of Different Bookmakers

It is always smart to sign up to other bookmarkers, considering the sign-up is free. This will assist you in finding the best odds, promotions, and bonuses.

4. Use In-Play Betting for Longer Tests

When you place a bet on international matches or matches that last longer than five days, you can see people's different sentiments across the days as they have more time to react to them.

5. Never bet on Your gut

You should be practical and understand the stats and numbers to make sensible bets. Similarly, you should know when to walk away from a bet in case of a loss.

FAQs About Cricket Betting Sites India

Q1. Which is the best cricket betting site in India?

The stake is the best cricket online IPL betting site in India. This cricket betting site provides fair gameplay, lucrative bonuses and promotions, and an interactive interface.

Q2. Are cricket betting sites legal in India?

Yes, the cricket betting sites are legal due to the absence of laws regulating online betting. However, the sites must provide fair gameplay and comply with the legal requirements.

Q3. Which betting site is safe in India?

The stake is the safest cricket betting site in India. This is due to its fair gameplay policy, reliability, and tight security measures.

Q4. Are there bonuses available for cricket betting?

Yes, different legal cricket betting sites provide various types of bonuses. The Cricket IPL betting site offers welcome bonuses, sign-up promotions, free bets, no-deposit bonuses, and many more.

Q5. Can you win real money at Indian cricket betting sites?

Yes, you can win real money at Indian cricket betting sites.

Concluding Thoughts About The Best IPL Betting Sites India

Online cricket betting has become popular in India due to the large number of cricket fans. It also provides an opportunity to test your luck and win real money. Moreover, our guide has done the most groundwork and properly ranked some of India's most reputable cricket betting online sites.

In the end, make sure whichever cricket betting site you choose makes sure you bet responsibly.