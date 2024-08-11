Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics

Team Netherlands poses for a photograph after winning the gold medal in the men's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Team India poses for a photograph after winning the bronze medal in the men's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Germany's silver-medallists, left, Netherlands' gold-medallists , centre, and India's bronze-medallists, left, pose for a photograph after Netherlands' winning the gold medal in the men's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Team Netherlands poses for a photograph after winning the gold medal in the women's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Team China celebrates with the silver medal after the medal ceremony of the women's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Team Argentina celebrates with the bronze medal after the medal ceremony of the women's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Team Netherlands, center, team China, left, and team Argentina pose for a photograph after winning the gold, silver and the bronze medals respectively in the women's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.