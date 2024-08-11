Photo

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics

The field hockey tournaments that began from 27 July, concluded on 9 August at Stade Yves-du-Manoir with Netherlands men's and women's team winning gold in their respective categories. Twenty-four teams (twelve each for men and women) competed against each other in their respective tournaments. India clinched bronze after they defeated Spain in the third-fourth play-off game. Netherlands men defeated Germany in the men's final whereas the women's team defeated China in final.