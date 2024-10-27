Photo

Premier League 2024-25: Matheus Cunha's Goal Helps Wolves Play Out 2-2 Draw With Brighton - In Pics

Matheus Cunha completed a late comeback, helping Wolverhampton Wanderers secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Gary O’Neil’s team was down 2-0 with just five minutes remaining but managed to score twice to salvage a point, although they remain winless after nine games. Danny Welbeck opened the scoring just before half-time, receiving a well-placed pass from Georginio Rutter and firing a shot across goal into the bottom-left corner. Evan Ferguson seemed to put the game out of reach with a precise strike from the edge of the box five minutes before the end. However, Rayan Ait-Nouri gave the visitors a glimmer of hope by scoring following a corner in the 88th minute. Cunha then sent the away fans into a frenzy with a stoppage-time equalizer, ensuring that Wolverhampton left with a point.