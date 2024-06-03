OutlookHub

IMT Ghaziabad Has Partnered With The National Institute Of Securities Markets (NISM) To Launch A First Of Its Kind Student Immersion Program

Established in 1980, IMT Ghaziabad is India’s premier AACSB-accredited management school with a distinct focus on grooming leadership through Innovation, Execution, and Social Responsibility.

IMT Ghaziabad
info_icon

IMT Ghaziabad is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to unveil a first of its kind Student Immersion Program. This initiative is meticulously crafted to provide hands-on experience to students enrolled in the Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BFS). It offers them unparalleled exposure to the dynamic and rapidly evolving Indian securities markets.

Spanning around six weeks, this comprehensive program is designed for approximately 120 students, encompassing around 100 contact hours. The curriculum includes courses and an industry project, ensuring a robust blend of academic rigour and practical experience. Students can leverage NISM’s state-of-the-art simulated trading facilities and gain first-hand exposure through visits to prominent institutions such as SEBI, NSE, BSE, CDSL, and NSDL. Additionally, students will benefit from networking opportunities with industry practitioners and regulators during institutional visits, fostering valuable connections.

Dr Vishal Talwar, Director at IMT Ghaziabad, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This initiative serves as a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to delivering a comprehensive and industry-specific education experience for our students. By bridging the gap between academic learning and the dynamic landscape of financial markets, we aim to provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience and real-world insights right from within Mumbai – India’s financial capital. We are confident that this immersive experience will not only equip our students with the necessary skills but also enable them to build robust professional networks, thus empowering them to excel in their future careers."

Dr. Rachana Baid, a distinguished Professor and Dean of Academics NISM, shared valuable insights regarding the collaboration“NISM is delighted to collaborate with IMT Ghaziabad for the PGDM-BFS Students’ Immersion Program. Our advanced facilities and experienced faculty are well-equipped to offer students a comprehensive understanding of the securities markets. We look forward to nurturing the next generation of financial professionals through this partnership.”

This collaboration promises to deliver exceptional exposure to the Indian securities markets, industry visits, and practical learning experiences for IMT Ghaziabad’s PGDM-BFS students. It aims to significantly enhance their career prospects, preparing them to become future leaders and innovators in the financial sector. IMT Ghaziabad and NISM are dedicated to shaping the future of financial education and professional excellence.

About IMT Ghaziabad:

Established in 1980, IMT Ghaziabad is India’s premier AACSB-accredited management school with a distinct focus on grooming leadership through Innovation, Execution, and Social Responsibility. IMT Ghaziabad is an autonomous non-profit institute offering highly sought-after postgraduate programs for over four decades. The programs offered by IMT Ghaziabad include PGDM Full Time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking & Financial Services (BFS), PGDM Dual Country Program (DCP), PGDM ExP, and Fellow Program in Management (FPM).

IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under the Societies Act 1860 by the Government of India. IMT Ghaziabad has been consistently ranked among the top management institutes in the country for its leadership, faculty, research, student selection process, curriculum, pedagogy, industry interface, internationalism, placements, and infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  2. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  3. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  4. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  4. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  5. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas Rebuild After Early Setback In Their Pursuit Of 78 Vs SL
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Doordarshan Gets Sporty: State Broadcaster To Telecast India's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches, Paris Olympic Games
  4. Michael Carrick: Former Man United Midfielder Signs New Three-Year Deal With Middlesbrough
  5. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
World News
  1. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  2. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  3. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  4. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  5. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals