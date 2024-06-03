IMT Ghaziabad Has Partnered With The National Institute Of Securities Markets (NISM) To Launch A First Of Its Kind Student Immersion Program

Dr Vishal Talwar, Director at IMT Ghaziabad, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This initiative serves as a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to delivering a comprehensive and industry-specific education experience for our students. By bridging the gap between academic learning and the dynamic landscape of financial markets, we aim to provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience and real-world insights right from within Mumbai – India’s financial capital. We are confident that this immersive experience will not only equip our students with the necessary skills but also enable them to build robust professional networks, thus empowering them to excel in their future careers."