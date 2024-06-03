IMT Ghaziabad Has Partnered With The National Institute Of Securities Markets (NISM) To Launch A First Of Its Kind Student Immersion Program

IMT Ghaziabad is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to unveil a first of its kind Student Immersion Program. This initiative is meticulously crafted to provide hands-on experience to students enrolled in the Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BFS). It offers them unparalleled exposure to the dynamic and rapidly evolving Indian securities markets.
Spanning around six weeks, this comprehensive program is designed for approximately 120 students, encompassing around 100 contact hours. The curriculum includes courses and an industry project, ensuring a robust blend of academic rigour and practical experience. Students can leverage NISM’s state-of-the-art simulated trading facilities and gain first-hand exposure through visits to prominent institutions such as SEBI, NSE, BSE, CDSL, and NSDL. Additionally, students will benefit from networking opportunities with industry practitioners and regulators during institutional visits, fostering valuable connections.
Dr Vishal Talwar, Director at IMT Ghaziabad, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This initiative serves as a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to delivering a comprehensive and industry-specific education experience for our students. By bridging the gap between academic learning and the dynamic landscape of financial markets, we aim to provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience and real-world insights right from within Mumbai – India’s financial capital. We are confident that this immersive experience will not only equip our students with the necessary skills but also enable them to build robust professional networks, thus empowering them to excel in their future careers."
Dr. Rachana Baid, a distinguished Professor and Dean of Academics NISM, shared valuable insights regarding the collaboration“NISM is delighted to collaborate with IMT Ghaziabad for the PGDM-BFS Students’ Immersion Program. Our advanced facilities and experienced faculty are well-equipped to offer students a comprehensive understanding of the securities markets. We look forward to nurturing the next generation of financial professionals through this partnership.”
This collaboration promises to deliver exceptional exposure to the Indian securities markets, industry visits, and practical learning experiences for IMT Ghaziabad’s PGDM-BFS students. It aims to significantly enhance their career prospects, preparing them to become future leaders and innovators in the financial sector. IMT Ghaziabad and NISM are dedicated to shaping the future of financial education and professional excellence.
About IMT Ghaziabad:
Established in 1980, IMT Ghaziabad is India’s premier AACSB-accredited management school with a distinct focus on grooming leadership through Innovation, Execution, and Social Responsibility. IMT Ghaziabad is an autonomous non-profit institute offering highly sought-after postgraduate programs for over four decades. The programs offered by IMT Ghaziabad include PGDM Full Time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking & Financial Services (BFS), PGDM Dual Country Program (DCP), PGDM ExP, and Fellow Program in Management (FPM).
IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under the Societies Act 1860 by the Government of India. IMT Ghaziabad has been consistently ranked among the top management institutes in the country for its leadership, faculty, research, student selection process, curriculum, pedagogy, industry interface, internationalism, placements, and infrastructure.
