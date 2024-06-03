Chhattisgarh Government Engages Renowned Experts From Across The Country For Deliberations On Good Governance And Development

With the objective to impart the nuances of management to the Ministers of Chhattisgarh, promote collaboration, innovation and foresight, and discuss necessary reforms for the state, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur designed and organized a unique event called "Chintan Shivir" from May 31 to June 1. Chintan Shivir is the first-of-its-kind event of the country initiated by the Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's government. This intellectual endeavor by IIM aimed to enhance the state government's vision for building 'Viksit Chhattisgarh" (Developed Chhattisgarh) through insightful deliberations with the subject experts. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet ministers exchanged and explored ideas on good governance and best practices with the experts. They also sought answers to their queries. During the two-day session, Chief Minister and his cabinet fully embraced the student life, participating actively in the classes held by IIM.