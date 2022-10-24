Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Zero Coronavirus Infections In Puducherry, Active Cases Down To 159

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 5:04 pm

No fresh case of COVID-19 was reported from Puducherry during the last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Monday. As a result, the test positivity rate was also nil. The Health Department examined 94 samples and no viral infection surfaced during examination.

There is no coronavirus patient admitted in hospitals while 159 patients are recovering in home isolation, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release, adding that 14 patients recuperated on the day. No fresh virus-related fatality was reported with the death toll remaining unchanged at 1,974.

The overall tally of cases in the Union Territory was 1,75,240 and the total recovery count stood at 1,73,107, the Director said. The fatality rate was 1.13 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.78 per cent. The Health Department has examined a total of 24,25,119 samples till date and found a little over 20 lakh samples out of them to be negative.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination statistics in the UT, the Director said the Health Department has administered 22,53,256 doses that comprised 9,93,786 first doses, 8,61,514 second doses and 3,97,956 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

