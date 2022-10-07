Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Written Exam For Recruitment Of Agniveers To Be Held At HP’s Hamirpur On Oct 16

Colonel Sanjeev Tyagi, Director, Army Recruiting Office here said under the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, Agniveer recruitment rally was organized at Sujanpur Tihra from August 29 to September 8 for candidates from Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts.

Agniveer Exam
Agniveer Exam Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:43 pm

The written examination for the recruitment of Agniveers will be held at a ground here on October 16, officials said on Friday. 

Eligible candidates will get admit cards from the Army Recruitment Office in Hamirpur by October 9, they said.

Colonel Sanjeev Tyagi, Director, Army Recruiting Office here said under the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, Agniveer recruitment rally was organized at Sujanpur Tihra from August 29 to September 8 for candidates from Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts.

He said the written examination on October 16 will be conducted with complete transparency under CCTV surveillance, and advised aspirants to not fall prey to touts.

Noting that touts collect money from candidates after promising them that they will get them cleared in the test, Col Tyagi urged aspirants to not fall prey to such people and believe in their hard work.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Recruitment Of Agniveers Army Recruitment Office Agnipath Defence Recruitment Scheme National Security Written Examination Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia