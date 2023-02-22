Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Win Of Delhi People, Defeat Of 'Hooliganism': CM Kejriwal On Mayoral Poll Results

Home National

Win Of Delhi People, Defeat Of 'Hooliganism': CM Kejriwal On Mayoral Poll Results

The election of mayor took place in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order recently ruling against voting rights of 10 aldermen appointed by the Lt Governor VK Saxena.

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 4:25 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the people of Delhi over AAP councilor Shelly Oberoi's win in the mayoral poll and hit out at the BJP saying the public won and the "goons" were defeated.

Oberoi defeated BJP councilor Rekha Gupta by 34 votes in the election to the top post in the first meeting of newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) .

"The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi without naming anyone.

Related stories

LG Tried To Prevent Delhi Govt From Presenting Its Views In SC In MCD Case: Kejriwal

Water Supply Augmentation: Kejriwal Asks Officials To Resolve Land-Related Issues

Mehrauli Demolition: Kejriwal Directs District Administration To Provide Tents, Food To Those Affected

The election of mayor took place in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order recently ruling against voting rights of 10 aldermen appointed by the Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Previous three attempts to elect Delhi mayor were fruitless with the AAP and BJP fighting it out in the MCD House meetings over the issue of appointment of protem mayor and aldermen.

Tags

National Win Delhi People Defeat Hooliganism Cm Kejriwal Mayoral Poll Results Shelly Oberoi Tweet
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat