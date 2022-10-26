Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Kharge Be Scapegoat For Congress' Show In Gujarat, Himachal: BJP

While noting that the veteran Congress leader's elevation is his party's internal matter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra suggested in his reply to a question from reporters that the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul on his two sides on the dais was indicative of the family rule in the party.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File photo)
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 4:03 pm

With Mallikarjun Kharge officially taking over as the Congress president on Wednesday, the BJP wondered if he will be made a scapegoat if his party performs poorly in the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

While noting that the veteran Congress leader's elevation is his party's internal matter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra suggested in his reply to a question from reporters that the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul on his two sides on the dais was indicative of the family rule in the party.

Kharge earlier claimed the Congress will break the "system of lies and hatred" prevailing under the BJP-led government.

The first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years, he had defeated Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

His first electoral test as the opposition party's president will be in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The BJP is in power in both states and has expressed confidence of securing victory over its rival.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Congress Leader BJP Party Congress President Politics Indian National Congress (INC) Sambit Patra New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film