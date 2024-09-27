Why China Is Miffed Over An Arunachal Pradesh Mountain Peak's Newly Given Name

A NIMAS team scaled an unclimbed 20,942 ft peak in Arunachal Pradesh, naming it "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" in honor of the 6th Dalai Lama Photo: X/@ProDefKolkata

