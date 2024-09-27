National

Why China Is Miffed Over An Arunachal Pradesh Mountain Peak's Newly Given Name

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh and decided to name the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in 1682 in the region of Mon Tawang.

Arunachal pradesh china
A NIMAS team scaled an unclimbed 20,942 ft peak in Arunachal Pradesh, naming it "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" in honor of the 6th Dalai Lama Photo: X/@ProDefKolkata
info_icon

The newly given name to a mountain peak in Arunachal Pradesh has miffed China. What has irked China is Indian mountaineers' decision to name the previously unnamed peak in Arunachal Pradesh after the 6th Dalai Lama.

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh and decided to name the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in 1682 in the region of Mon Tawang.

ALSO READ | China Irked by US Congressional Delegation's Meeting With Dalai Lama

NIMAS, located at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, functions under the Ministry of Defence of India, which said in a press release that naming of the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama is a tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond, said a Defence Ministry press release.

What China Said

When asked for a reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing that he was not aware of the matter, declaring the naming move "null and void".

"Let me say more broadly that the area of Zangnan is Chinese territory, and it’s illegal, and null and void for India to set up the so-called Arunachal Pradesh in Chinese territory. This has been China's consistent position," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The issue stems from China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls 'Zangnan'.

China, which has been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017 to assert its claims, also claims sovereignty over Tibet, from where the 14th Dalai Lama fled and took exile in India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese occupation.

ALSO READ | 'There Is No President Of Taiwan': China Charges At PM Modi Over Congratulatory Post Response; US Reacts

India emphatically rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying it is an integral part of India and assigning "invented" names does not alter this reality.

The Dalai Lama is the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism and was traditionally the political leader of Tibet The Dalai Lama is chosen by a group of high lamas, or highly respected Buddhist teachers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Incessant Rain In Green Park
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 Report: Rain Forces Early Stumps In Kanpur
  3. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Equals Don Bradman, Achieves Multiple Feats With 5th Ton
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Superfan 'Tiger Roby' Injured, Rushed To Hospital - Report
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2: SL Maintain Control Despite Loss Of Dhananjaya De Silva
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  2. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
  3. Napoli 5-0 Palermo, Coppa Italia: Cyril Ngonge's Double Powers Dominant Victory
  4. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Super-Sub Julian Alvarez Snatches Last-Gasp Win
  5. Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag: Ange Postecoglou's Side Win Europa League Opener Despite Early Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  2. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  3. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  4. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  5. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 27 2024
  2. France, UK's Backing Gives Major Push For India's Permanent Membership At UN Security Council
  3. Why China Is Miffed Over An Arunachal Pradesh Mountain Peak's Newly Given Name
  4. To Celebrate Or Not: Durga Puja A Fortnight Away, RG Kar Case Divides Bengalis
  5. UP: School Principal, Believer Of 'Tantrik' Rituals, Kills Student For 'Prosperity'; 5 Held
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  2. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  3. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
  4. Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil
  5. Ukraine's Air Defences Battle Overnight Russian Aerial Attack
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  4. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  5. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  6. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Kiwis Toil Hard As Hosts Pile On The Runs In Galle
  7. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Incessant Rain In Green Park