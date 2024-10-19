National

Who Is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar | Know About The New NCW Chairperson

As per the notification issued by the Central Government, the appointment of Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the NCW chairperson has been made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990. It has been told that Rahatkar's tenure will begin with immediate effect and the appointment will be valid for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes first.