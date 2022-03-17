What Is The New Covid Sub-Variant Found In Israel And Is It Same As 'Stealth Omicron'?

Even as shooting cases of 'Stealth Omicron' (BA.2) in China send waves of concern for a fourth Covid-19 wave in neighbouring countries like India, newer Covid variants and sub-variants are being reported from Israel. The new strain is a subvariant of Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa last year before cropping up in several parts of the world including India where it drove the third wave.

Now, amid warnings of newer and more potent variants that could lead to a possible fourth wave, scientists have found a new sub-variant of Omicron in Israel.

What is the new Omicron sub-variant?

According to reports, the sub-variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA2. sub-variants of Omicron. While the variant has not been named yet, the phenomenon of two variants or sub-variants mixing was noted previously when Delta and Omicron combined to create another sub-variant. Cases of Florona, which is a combination of Covid-19 and influenza viruses, was also reported for the first time in Israel.

Where has it been found?

Israel is so far the only country to have reported the new sub-variant. On Tuesday, the Israeli government confirmed at least two cases of people infected by the new sub-variant. According to reports on Israeli broadcaster Kan, there has been no community spread of the virus so far. The two persons infected by it have both been traced to the Ben Gurion Airport, as per the Israeli government officials.

As per a report in The Times of Isreal, immunologist Cyril Cohen said that the variant has likely travelled from Europe as Tel Avid is a thoroughfare for European travellers.

Is the Israeli sub-variant 'Stealth Omicron'?

No, the variant found in Israel is not 'Stealth' Omicron. The latter is the name used to refer to BA.2 while the new sub-variant is a combination of both BA.1 and BA2.

What are the symptoms of the new sub-variant?

While not enough cases have yet been reported, Israeli authorities said that the two persons suffered mild symptoms that did not require any special medical reaction. However, symptoms like muscle dystrophy, headaches and fevers have been reported by both.