West Bengal Reports 548 More Dengue Cases

West Bengal reported 548 dengue cases on Sunday, a health department official said.

A total of 288 dengue patients have remained admitted to government hospitals, he said.

"We have to be on the guard and stop the accumulation of water in various types of objects in and outside houses. People need to be sensitized about what needs to be done to stop the breeding of the mosquito larvae,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary N S Nigam told PTI that there has not been any death caused by dengue so far.

He was asked about reports of the death of an elderly woman due to dengue in the Haridevpur area of the city.

"There can be other reasons, as some fever symptoms are similar. But, as per my information, no dengue death has been reported in the state," Nigam said.

He also said the health department in coordination with civic bodies and district authorities is making efforts to make people aware of the mosquito-borne disease.

