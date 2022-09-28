Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Reports 309 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

The positivity rate for the day was 4.21 per cent as 7,334 samples were tested. Bengal currently has 3,170 active COVID-19 cases while 20,89,302 people have recovered from the disease including 236 during the day, it said.

West Bengal Reports 309 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths
West Bengal Reports 309 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 8:14 pm

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,13,975 on Wednesday as 309 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. Two new fatalities during the day pushed the COVID-19 death death toll to 21,503, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.21 per cent as 7,334 samples were tested. Bengal currently has 3,170 active COVID-19 cases while 20,89,302 people have recovered from the disease including 236 during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.83 per cent.

On Tuesday the state had reported 279 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. A total of 2,64,97,441 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Tally COVID Restrictions West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS