West Bengal Logs 204 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 8:16 pm

West Bengal logged 204 new Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the tally to 21,08,827, a health department bulletin said. As one Covid-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities went up to 21,481, it said.

The daily positivity rate was 2.52 per cent as 8,085 samples were tested during the day. Altogether 220 people recovered from Covid-19 during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,85,435.

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent. The state currently has 1,911 active Covid-19 cases.

Bengal had reported 205 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Thursday. A total of 2,63,61,188 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

