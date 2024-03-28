Weeks Away From Lok Sabha Polls, Can INDIA Unite Over Kejriwal, Soren Arrests?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: "To try and tamper with what was supposed to be a level playing field by arresting somebody who is not just a Chief Minister of a state but also a President of an Opposition party in the fray and at the same time to freeze the bank accounts of principal Opposition party, the Congress, this is for us is completely unacceptable. It is an assault on democracy and it reveals the depths to which this BJP govt of PM Modi will sink, they would rather throw our democracy in the gutter than risk losing the election which they're clearly afraid of losing. This is one more indication of the panic that has set in in the BJP ranks. I urge SC to take suo moto cognizance of the matter."