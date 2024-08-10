National

Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “orange alert” for Himachal Pradesh, where heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state till August 12.

Rainfall in Shimla.(File photo-Representational image)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued “orange alert” for several north and northeastern states, while “yellow alert” has also been issued in the national capital—Delhi for next two days on Saturday.

In its latest weather update, IMD has issued an “orange alert” for Himachal Pradesh, where heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state till August 12.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The IMD has also issued “orange alert” for Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Heavy to extremely rainfall is also expected in these states, said IMD.

The IMD said heavy isolated rainfall will continue to lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan till August 12, while moderate rainfall is expected to lash Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on August 10.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The weather department said heavy to extremely heavy rain will continue in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday, along with lightening and thunderstorms. An orange alert will remain in place in the state till August 12, and a yellow warning has been issued till August 15.

The IMD also warned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in isolated areas of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts through Saturday, as per news agency PTI. The report further sounded a warning of potential landslides in some regions, along with possible damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to waterlogging and strong winds in low lying areas in the state.

Earlier, on August 7, the IMD reported significant rainfall across the state, with Joginder Nagar in Mandi district experiencing the highest at 110 MM in 24 hours. The incessant downpour has affected daily life, making it challenging for residents and visitors alike. The cloudburst and flash floods that occurred on August 1 have affected the districts of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla.

Meanwhile, a “yellow alert” has been issued in Delhi for the next two days, with a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital till August 11. The IMD has predicted cloudy skies and moderate rains in Delhi NCR for Saturday.

Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

BY PTI

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi and NCR on Friday, leading to heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion in the evening.

