A wanted gangster was arrested in Loni by police after a shootout on Saturday, officials said.

When police at a checkpost stopped Yunus alias Ganga of Loni's Mustafabad area, he tried to flee on his motorcycle.

On being chased, he fired at the police party. In retaliatory firing, Yunus was injured. He was subsequently arrested.

Police said he was wanted under the Gangster Act.

The motorcycle, which was a stolen one, some arms and ammunition were recovered from him, they added.