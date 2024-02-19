Village Development Officer Kills Self In Sikar, Had Lodged Case Of Embezzlement Against Sarpanch

A 25-year-old village development officer (VDO) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Jhadli in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Monday.

Lalit Kumar's family members have alleged that he was being harassed after he lodged a complaint at the Thoi police station on Thursday against Chiplata Sarpanch Manoj Gurjar and former VDO Narendra Pratap for embezzling funds.