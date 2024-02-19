National

Village Development Officer Kills Self In Sikar, Had Lodged Case Of Embezzlement Against Sarpanch

Lalit Kumar's family members have alleged that he was being harassed after he lodged a complaint at the Thoi police station on Thursday against Chiplata Sarpanch Manoj Gurjar and former VDO Narendra Pratap for embezzling funds.

PTI

February 19, 2024

A 25-year-old village development officer (VDO) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Jhadli in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Monday. 

Lalit Kumar's family members have alleged that he was being harassed after he lodged a complaint at the Thoi police station on Thursday against Chiplata Sarpanch Manoj Gurjar and former VDO Narendra Pratap for embezzling funds. 

Police said that he had shared a "suicide note" on various WhatsApp groups before hanging himself.

On Sunday, his family members found him hanging from the fan. He was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Lalit Kumar had registered a case of embezzlement of Rs 5.20 lakh against Gurjar and Pratap on Thursday, police said. He has mentioned the details of this in his "suicide note" also, they added.

Police said that the matter was being investigated.

