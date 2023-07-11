Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Vande Bharat Express In UP Mows Down Herd Of Goats, Then Pelted With Stones

Home National

Vande Bharat Express In UP Mows Down Herd Of Goats, Then Pelted With Stones

A group of angry people pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express in Ayodhya on Tuesday after the train mowed down a herd of goats. Three people have been arrested in this regard.

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in Ayodhya
Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in Ayodhya Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 7:04 pm

A group of people pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express near here on Tuesday, cracking its windowpanes as they vented their anger days after the train mowed down a herd of goats, police said.             

Three men have been arrested in this regard, they said. 

"The windowpanes of two coaches of the Vande Bharat Express were partially damaged as it passed through Sohawal area of Raunahi police station area here around 9 am on Tuesday," Inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sonu Kumar Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train connecting Gorakhpur and Lucknow on July 7.  

Singh said the information about the incident was passed to Ayodhya Cantt RPF post.         

The train, however, continued its onward journey till Lucknow, he said.  

Speaking about the incident, SSP (Ayodhya) R K Nayyar noted, "It was found during investigation that on Sunday, a herd of goats belonging to one Nanhu Paswan were killed after being hit by the Vande Bharat train while they were grazing on the railway track. So, Paswan and his associates targeted the train."  

"We have arrested Paswan and his sons Ajay and Vijay in this connection," he said.

Advertisement

Tags

National Vande Bharat Express Train Ayodhya Stone Pelting Goats Mowed Down Train Attacked

Related stories

Vande Bharat Train’s New Colour Inspired By Tricolour: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways To Slash Fares Of AC Chair Car, Executive Classes By Up To 25 Pc, Vande Bharat Passengers To Benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flagged Off Vande Bharat Express

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read