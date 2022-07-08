Uttarakhand: Nine Tourists Killed After Strong River Current Washes Away Car In Ramnagar

Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.

#WATCH Uttarakhand | 9 died, 1 girl rescued alive and about 5 trapped after a car washed away in Dhela river of Ramanagar amid heavy flow of water induced by rains early this morning, confirms Anand Bharan, DIG, Kumaon Range pic.twitter.com/Dxd27Di5mv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2022

The accident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab.

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.

The 10 tourists were residing at a resort in Dhela.

(With PTI Inputs)