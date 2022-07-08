Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Uttarakhand: Nine Tourists Killed After Strong River Current Washes Away Car In Ramnagar

According to the officials, four bodies have been recovered so far while five are still trapped in the car.A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 11:07 am

Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.

The accident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab. 

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.

The 10 tourists were residing at a resort in Dhela.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Uttarakhand River Accident Dhela River Punjabi Tourists
