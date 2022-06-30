Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttarakhand: Landslide Kills Woman, Leaves 5 Injured In Kedarnath

The incident occurred near Sonprayag on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway around 3 pm, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Representational Image
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 7:33 am

Officials confirmed death of a woman from Maharashtra while five others sustained injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a landslide on Kedarnath road on Wednesday.

According to Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, the incident occurred near Sonprayag on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway around 3 pm.

There were 11 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident and they were returning from Kedarnath, he said.

The vehicle was engaged in Sonprayag-Gaurikund shuttle service and was hit by huge boulders and debris that suddenly came down from a hillock near Munkatiya, he said.

Related stories

Arunachal Pradesh: Death Toll Rises To 17 As Heavy Rains, Landslides Leave 2 More Dead

Explosives Used To Crack Boulders And Clear Jammu-Srinagar Highway That Remained Closed Due To Landslides

The woman from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar was identified as 62-year-old Pushpa Mohan Bhonsle. She died on the spot, the official said.

On receiving information about the incident, police and State Disaster Response Force personnel reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations, Rajwar said.

Uttarakhand was lashed by rain on Wednesday leading to landslides at several places in the state. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uttarakhand Landslide Kenarnath Road Maharsahtra Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s