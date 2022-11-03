Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UPA's Popularity Causing Panic Among Its Rivals, Says Jharkhand CM In Swipe At BJP

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said several people were afraid of the rising popularity of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) constituents among tribals, Dalits, and minorities, and their "panic" reaction is visible in the media.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:40 pm

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said several people were afraid of the rising popularity of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) constituents among tribals, Dalits, and minorities, and their "panic" reaction is visible in the media.

Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leads the UPA in the eastern state, said even after 75 years of Independence several problems exist as far as people belonging to marginalized and backward communities are concerned and unless their condition improves, overall development of the nation can not take place.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the three-day 'National Tribal Dance Festival' and Chhattisgarh statehood celebration event Rajyotsava 2022 in Raipur.

“The UPA constituents have been working for the progress of Adivasi, Dalit, and minorities. Our popularity among these groups is rising... several people are getting afraid of this popularity. You can see their panic reaction in various forms in newspapers and TV channels,” the JMM leader said without naming anyone.

The UPA consists of the JMM, the Congress, and the RJD in Jharkhand, where the BJP is in opposition.

In Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and several other states several problems still exist among Adivasis, Dalits, and backward groups, he said.

“It is impossible for India to achieve a developed nation status if only one section or a social group guides the country. The entire world honors India's unity in diversity. A message should go out through such a program (referring to tribal dance fest) that unless all sections of the society are developed, it is meaningless to talk about the overall growth of the country," Soren added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleagues were present at the function.

Related stories

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Defies ED Summons, Dares Central Agency To Arrest Him

ED Summons Hemant Soren In Mining Scam Case; BJP Says ‘Law Doesn’t Leave Anybody’  

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Under ED Radar; Summoned For Questioning In money Laundering Case

As many as 1,500 tribal artists from ten countries - Mozambique, Mongolia, Togo, Russia, Indonesia, the Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, Rwanda, and Egypt - besides all states and Union territories of India participated in the third edition of the national tribal dance festival. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) India's Unity In Diversity Tribal Artists From Ten Countries Developed Nation Status Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren United Progressive Alliance (UPA)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It