UP To Soon Become First State To Have Fire Stations At Tehsil Level: CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh will soon become the first state in the country to have fire stations at the tehsil level.

He added that over 70 fire stations have been set up across the state in the last seven years. The chief minister was speaking at an event where he virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 38 fire stations from his official residence here.

Adityanath said, "The UP Fire and Emergency Services was established in the state in the year 1944. However, until 2017, only 288 fire stations were established in the state, while in the last 7 years, over 70 new fire stations have been set up. Today, we are moving ahead to become the first state in the country to have fire stations at the tehsil level." The chief minister also flagged off 35 firefighting vehicles during the event.

"We have advanced the programme of extensive reforms in law enforcement. As a result, rapid modernisation is taking place in fire services in view of its importance in dealing with emergencies. So far, we have allocated approximately Rs 1,400 crore for the strengthening of departmental services," he said.

Adityanath emphasised the need to prioritise reducing response times for fire tenders to mitigate loss of life and property.