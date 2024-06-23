National

UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away

Ram Sumer (60), a resident of Bansgaon in Gorakhpur, lodged a complaint that his wife Phoolmati had gone missing on June 15. Four days later, on June 19, a woman's body was found in the Uruva Bazaar area. Sumer identified the body as that of his wife and completed the last rites, the police said.

Man cremates 'wife' in Gorakhpur, finds her alive 600 km away|
info_icon

A man who cremated his 40-year-old "wife" four days ago in this Uttar Pradesh district was reunited with her after she was found alive about 600 kilometres away in Jhansi, police said on Sunday.

Ram Sumer (60), a resident of Bansgaon in Gorakhpur, lodged a complaint that his wife Phoolmati had gone missing on June 15. Four days later, on June 19, a woman's body was found in the Uruva Bazaar area. Sumer identified the body as that of his wife and completed the last rites, the police said.

However, the case took a mysterious turn after her post-mortem revealed that the woman had been strangled to death, prompting a further probe, they added.

To nab the suspected killer, the police traced Phoolmati's mobile phone, which was found active about 600 kilometres away in Jhansi. Call records showed frequent communication between Phoolmati and a number belonging to one Shubham from Sultanpur.

When questioned, Shubham told the police that Phoolmati was alive and he had brought her to Jhansi.

The police subsequently located her at the address provided by Shubham. Sumer told the police that Phoolmati had left her paternal home on June 15 to return to his house but never arrived. After extensive searches, he reported her missing.

Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar Tomar said the woman was sent back to her husband on Saturday after her statement was recorded. An investigation is underway to determine the connection among Sumer, Phoolmati, Shubham, and the dead woman who was cremated.

The police have also obtained CCTV camera footage showing a boy moving suspiciously and are re-investigating the case from a new angle, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
  2. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Primary School Teacher In Mandi Held On POCSO Charges
  4. Outlook News Wrap June 23: Kejriwal Moves SC, 2 CRPF Jawans Killed In Naxal Attack, CBI Takes Over NEET Case & More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Delhi High Court Stay On Bail Order
Entertainment News
  1. 'Harry Potter' Series Not Something I Want To Do, Says Matthew Lewis
  2. Script Ready For ‘Race 4’, Work Underway On ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani
  3. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  4. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
  5. Confirmed: Sonakshi Sinha Will Be A Bride In White; All Set For Registration Of Marriage
Sports News
  1. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: ENG Opt To Bowl In Win Or Go Home Match
  2. United States Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG To Bowl Against USA - Check Playing XIs
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  4. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch Group 1 Match
World News
  1. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  2. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  3. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  4. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  5. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS