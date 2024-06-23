National

UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away

Ram Sumer (60), a resident of Bansgaon in Gorakhpur, lodged a complaint that his wife Phoolmati had gone missing on June 15. Four days later, on June 19, a woman's body was found in the Uruva Bazaar area. Sumer identified the body as that of his wife and completed the last rites, the police said.