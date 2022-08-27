Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Union Minister Smriti Irani Seeks People's Support To Help Amethi's Malnourished Children

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said there are 1,736 malnourished children in Amethi, and urged the society to come forward and work in a united manner to help them.

Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 8:27 pm

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said there are 1,736 malnourished children in Amethi, and urged the society to come forward and work in a united manner to help them.

The Amethi MP inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 170 crore here.

The Union minister for women and child development said the government is building stadiums, medical colleges, hospitals and undertaking various development projects in Amethi. 

But there are 1,736 malnourished children here and to help them, awareness is needed in the society. People have to come forward and all of us have to make an effort, Irani said.

The minister, who is on a two-day tour of Amethi and Rae Bareli, also inaugurated an 'Amrit Sarovar' (pond) and distributed laptops to children who had lost their parents to Covid.

Related stories

Smriti Irani Defamation Case: Delhi HC Issues Summons To Cong Leaders, Orders Removal Of Tweets

Congress Accuses Smriti Irani, BJP MPs Of Heckling, Intimidating Sonia Gandhi In Parliament; Demands Apology

Smriti Irani Sends Legal Notice To Congress Leaders Over ‘Allegations’ Of Her Daughter Running Illegal Bar In Goa

She also distributed nutritious meals to malnourished children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for every district to have 75 ponds (Amrit Sarovar) during the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, described as “Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal”, to give a boost to water conservation and environment. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Two-day Tour Of Amethi And Rae Bareli Union Minister Smriti Irani Prime Minister Narendra Modi 1736 Malnourished Children Amethi Work In A United Manner Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal Water Conservation And Environment
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India