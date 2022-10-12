Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
National

Two-Tier Panchayat Polls In Sikkim On November 10

Panchayat polls in Jabalpur
Panchayat polls in Jabalpur PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 7:10 am

Two-tier panchayat elections in Sikkim will take place on November 10, for which the model code conduct came into force on Tuesday, an official said.

State Election Commissioner K C Lepcha said a total of 4.09 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives in 122 Zila panchayat and 197-gram panchayat seats spread over six districts - Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan, Geyzing, Soreng, and Namchi.

Candidates can file their nominations till October 18, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held the next day.

They can withdraw their candidature by October 21, he said.

As many as 1,147 polling booths have been set up at 847 centers across the six districts, Lepcha said. 

Counting will take place on November 12, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

