Two killed as speeding trailer hit their motorcycle in Jaipur

The accident occurred near Neendar Mod in the Harmada area when a cement-laden trailer travelling from Chomu towards Jaipur rammed into a motorcycle carrying the two persons.
The trailer ran over them. Both died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle's wheels, police said.
The trailer driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled after the accident, the police said.
Harmada SHO Uday Singh Yadav said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.
Police have seized the trailer and launched a search for the absconding driver. Efforts are also underway to establish the identities of the deceased based on the motorcycle's registration number, he said.