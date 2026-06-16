Two Killed as Speeding Trailer Hit their Motorcycle in Jaipur

P
PTI
Published at:

A man and a woman were killed after a speeding trailer hit their motorcycle from behind and ran them over in Jaipur on Tuesday morning, police said

Two killed as speeding trailer hit their motorcycle in Jaipur
Two killed as speeding trailer hit their motorcycle in Jaipur

The accident occurred near Neendar Mod in the Harmada area when a cement-laden trailer travelling from Chomu towards Jaipur rammed into a motorcycle carrying the two persons.

The trailer ran over them. Both died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle's wheels, police said.

The trailer driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled after the accident, the police said.

Harmada SHO Uday Singh Yadav said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Police have seized the trailer and launched a search for the absconding driver. Efforts are also underway to establish the identities of the deceased based on the motorcycle's registration number, he said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories