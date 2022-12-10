Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tripura To Become Gateway To SE Asia Once Maitri Bridge Is Opened For Public: CM

Home National

Tripura To Become Gateway To SE Asia Once Maitri Bridge Is Opened For Public: CM

On Saturday, Manik Saha said Tripura, which will go to polls next year, has seen connectivity "remarkably improve." Once the Maitri bridge linking Sabroom and Ramgarh, Bangladesh, is opened to the public, the state will become a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 7:29 pm

Noting that connectivity has "remarkably improved" in Tripura, where polls are due next year, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the state will emerge as the gateway to Southeast Asia once the Maitri bridge, linking Sabroom with Bangladesh's Ramgarh, is thrown open for public.

Maitri bridge, over the Feni river, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9 last year. 

Located only 74 km away from Chittagong port, the bridge will be opened to traffic once customs and immigration facilities are made available on the Bangladesh side by the Sheikh Hasina government, officials said. 

Saha, after inaugurating Shehri Samridhi Utsav here, an exhibition by self-help groups, stated, "Tripura's future will turn brighter once the Maitri bridge is made operational. The northeastern state will soon become the gateway of India's corridor to Southeast Asian nations."

Asserting that connectivity has improved to a great extent in the state, over the past few years, the chief minister also said that the India-Bangladesh railway link, which is set to reduce the distance between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, is expected to get up and running next year. 

"Currently, work to upgrade six national highways is underway, and the budget has been approved for seven more such projects," the CM said, adding that the Centre has also sanctioned funds for constructing four ropeways.

Saha also highlighted the steps taken by the state government in empowering women during the past four and half years. 

"The number of women-run Self Help Groups (SHG) in the state has increased from 4,153 in 2017-18 to 38,657 till 2022. The fund allocation has also been enhanced by many folds- from Rs 32.67 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 347 crore. Add to that, the inflow of bank loans to SHGs has also recorded a steep increase from Rs. 4.96 crores to Rs. 560.36 crores," he said.  

Related stories

BJP-IPFT Has Given Corruption Free Good Governance In Tripura: Manik Saha

BJP Will Return To Power In Tripura With More Seats: Manik Saha

Law And Order In Tripura Better Now Than Under LF Rule: CM Manik Saha

Tags

National Manik Saha Tripura Sabroom Ramgarh Maitri Bridge India Bangladesh Agartala Kolkata Dhaka Self-help Groups
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe