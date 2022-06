Three COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Wednesday. The coronavirus tally of the Union territory remained unchanged at 10,046 as no new cases were detected, it said.

A total of 9,914 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far. The administration has thus far tested over 7.38 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.39 lakh people.

(With PTI inputs)