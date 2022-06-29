Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Thousands Witness Lord Jagannath’s 'Nabajaubana'

The state government allowed the people to congregate at the temple after the decline in the prevailing pandemic.

undefined
Thousands of devotees thronged the 12th century 'Sri Mandir' to witness the ‘Nabajaubana’ ANI/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 7:17 pm

Thousands of devotees Wednesday thronged the 12th century 'Sri Mandir' here to witness the ‘Nabajaubana’ (The Holy Sight of Juvenile Youth)  of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. 

The state government allowed the people to congregate at the temple after the decline in the prevailing pandemic. As per the tradition the deities remained in the ‘Anasar Gruha’ (the sick room) inside the temple after their ritual bath on Snan Purnima day. It is believed that the Holy Trinity appears in youthful form on this day after recovering from fever induced by the bath. 

As per the schedule issued by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Parimanik (paid) darshan was held for an hour from 8 am to 9 am after the temple opened in the morning. Later the general people were allowed to have darshan of the deities from 9 am to 10.30 am, again from 2 pm to 3 pm, then from 6 pm to 6.30 pm, from 9 pm to 10.30 pm and from 11.30 pm to 12.30 am.

Related stories

SC Reserves Order On Plea Alleging Illegal Excavation, Construction At Puri's Jagannath Temple

Explainer | Puri Jagannath Temple: Have Recent Constructions Put The 12th-century Monument At Risk?

The SJTA has also released scheduled for the Ubha Jatra (a day before Ratha Jatra) on June 30. The devotees can have darshan of deities on Thursday from 4 am to 6.30 am, from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm on June 30.

The devotees were allowed entry into the temple through the Singhadwar (The Lion Gate or the East gate ) and exit from the Hastidwara (the elephant gate on the north).

Meanwhile, the Bishwakarma (the chariot makers), painters and tailors are giving the final touch to the three gigantic chariots of the deities parked in front of the temple before the annual Ratha Jatra on July 1.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Thousands Witness Lord Jagannath Nabajaubana Prevailing Pandemic Snan Purnima Day Darshan Of Deities Holy Sight Juvenile Youth
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s