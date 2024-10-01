National

The Fair Factor

Uttarakhand’s water-related fairs celebrate the deep connection between rivers and local culture and honour rivers as life-giving resources

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon

Uttarakhand, known for its stunning landscapes and spiritual heritage, hosts several important water-related fairs that celebrate the deep connection between rivers and local culture. These fairs not only honour water as a life-giving resource but also highlight its spiritual significance, particularly regarding the Ganga.

Kumbh Mela and Ardh Kumbh Mela are among the largest religious gatherings in the world. Held every 12 years (with the Ardh Kumbh occurring every six), the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar draws millions of pilgrims. At the heart of this event is the ritual of taking a dip in the Ganga, believed to purify the soul and cleanse one of sins. This festival serves as a spiritual milestone, with pilgrims, saints, and spiritual leaders participating in a series of ceremonies and religious discussions. Aside from its spiritual aspects, the Kumbh Mela also significantly boosts the local economy, attracting tourists from all over the world.

Another key festival, Ganga Dussehra, is celebrated in towns such as Haridwar and Rishikesh. This festival marks the mythological descent of the Ganga from heaven to Earth. The event is highlighted by ritual baths in the river, symbolising purification and rejuvenation. Evening Ganga Aartis, where devotees float lamps down the river, are a central attraction. Beyond religious practices, Ganga Dussehra incorporates cultural activities and performances that reflect the rich traditions of  Uttarakhand.

In January, Uttarkashi hosts the Magh Mela along the Bhagirathi River. This festival blends religious devotion with cultural festivities. Devotees gather for the Ganga Snan, a ritual bath in the river to honour its sacredness. The mela also serves as a platform for local artisans to display handicrafts and regional produce. This festival fosters a sense of community while supporting local crafts and promoting the region's culture.

The Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, held every 12 years, is a significant pilgrimage that crosses rivers and lakes, symbolising the deep connection between water and spirituality. This arduous trek through the Himalayas is undertaken by devotees in honour of the goddess Nanda Devi. Water bodies along the route are key ritual stops, emphasising water’s role in the spiritual and environmental landscape of the region.

Another unique event is the Kawad Yatra, which takes place during the monsoon month of Shravan. Devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel to Haridwar, Gangotri, or Gaumukh to collect water from the Ganga, which they then carry back to their hometowns. This water is used to bathe Shiva lingams in local temples, symbolising the spiritual importance of water in religious worship.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC WTC 2023-25: How Can India Qualify For The Final After Winning IND Vs BAN Series?
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rivers With Legal Rights Of Humans
  2. Bridging Past And Present
  3. A Double Edged Weapon
  4. The Mandala Economy
  5. Eastern Ladakh Standoff: Situation Stable But Not Normal, Says Army Chief On India-China Border Clash
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  2. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  3. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  4. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  5. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3