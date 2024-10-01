The Fair Factor

Kumbh Mela and Ardh Kumbh Mela are among the largest religious gatherings in the world. Held every 12 years (with the Ardh Kumbh occurring every six), the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar draws millions of pilgrims. At the heart of this event is the ritual of taking a dip in the Ganga, believed to purify the soul and cleanse one of sins. This festival serves as a spiritual milestone, with pilgrims, saints, and spiritual leaders participating in a series of ceremonies and religious discussions. Aside from its spiritual aspects, the Kumbh Mela also significantly boosts the local economy, attracting tourists from all over the world.