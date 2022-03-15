Temperature Soaring In Delhi, Odisha And Rajasthan As Scorching Early Summer Is Here

As the summer month of March is already here, several states in India are already reeling under the scorching early summer heat. While Delhi already touched the milestone of highest maximum temperature this season, India Meteological Department issued a yellow alert for heat wave at some places in Odisha and the desert state of Rajasthan is also witnessing an increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures.

Delhi records highest maximum temperature this season at 33 degree celcius

Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The maximum temperature was 33 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while the humidity levels oscillated between 94 per cent and 37 per cent.

"Temperature will rise till March 18 between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. There will be some wind conditions so there will be some respite on March 18 and 19. The rise in temperature will continue thereafter," said an official.

In 2021, the maximum temperature reached 35 degrees Celsius by March 12. However, in 2020, Delhi recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius in March.

"In 2019, we did not record a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius till March 23. In 2020 and 2021, we had rains but this time the month has been drier," said the official.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category as the 24-hour AQI at 4 pm stood at 231 at 9.05 am while the air quality index (AQI) of Faridabad (225), Gurugram (252), Ghaziabad (272), Greater Noida (231) and Noida (209) were also recorded in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD added.

Mercury shoots up in Odisha, touches 38.3 degrees in Bolangir

Odisha reeled in the scorching early summer sun on Monday and the mercury shot up in many parts of the state, where the maximum temperature touched levels which are above normal, the Met office said.

The weather was dry in the districts and there will be no large change in the maximum in the next 48 hours. It will subsequently rise by 3-4 degrees celsius across the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Bolangir was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 38.3 degree celsius, a shade less of 38.2 degree celsius in Jharsuguda, 38.1 in Angul and 38 in Titilagarh, a weather bulletin issued by the Centre stated.

The mercury in Bhubaneswar, where the maximum was 36.6 degrees celsius, is expected to be around 38 on Tuesday.

The Met office issued a yellow warning of heat wave at some places in Bolangir, Subarnapur and Boudh districts for two days from Wednesday.

Similar conditions are likely in Angul, Nayagarh and Khurda on Thursday. The temperature in the capital and Cuttack may touch 40 and 39 degrees respectively during the period, it said.

The temperature can be fatal to the human body when exposed during a heat wave, the India Meteorological Department said.

A heat wave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is 4.5-6.4 degrees when the maximum reaches at least 40 degrees in the plains or 37 in the coastal weather stations. Few other criteria can also lead to its declaration.

A yellow warning denotes that the heat wave conditions will continue for two days during which people should avoid heat exposure. It is tolerable, but there is moderate health concern for vulnerable sections like the elderly and infants.

The state health department advised people to drink plenty of fluids and fruits like grapes and watermelon to stay hydrated and be safe from heatstroke.

People should avoid going outside during the afternoon and wear light clothes to stay safe, it added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Commerce and Transport department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the operation of commercial vehicles in the state in the sizzling heat.

It said the passenger vehicles should not ply between 11 AM to 3 PM and said that over crowding of passengers in the public transport vehicles will be avoided.

It asked authorities to make provision of safe drinking water, ice pack, ORS in passenger buses and provision of cool resting spaces at bus stops, the department said.

The SOP said that 'jalachhatras' (free drinking water kiosks) should be opened at bus stands and bus stops for the passengers. Besides temporary passenger sheds are to be erected near the bus stops with provision for drinking water and water kiosks on highways. Proper checking will have to be made by the enforcement wing of the department and penalty will be imposed against the erring transporters and operators.

The control rooms at district level should function round the clock during the period of the heat wave. The bus/ truck associations of the districts and local NGOs should be asked to involve themselves in public awareness campaign about the heat wave, the department said.

Srinivas Behera, the additional commissioner( Administration) in the office of the transport commissioner of Cuttack has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Rajasthan records increase in maximum, minimum temperatures

Maximum and minimum temperature at most places in Rajasthan recorded an increase of 1-2 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Monday.

Barmer was the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius, said a Met spokesperson.

According to the Met data, Jaisalmer recorded a maximum of 40.9 degree Celsius, Jalore 40.8 degree Celsius, Bikaner 40 degree Celsius, Jodhpur 39.9 degree Celsius, Phalodi 39.6 degree Celsius, Nagaur 39.5 degree Celsius, Sirohi 39.4 degrees Celsius, Dugarpur 39.3 degrees Celsius, Tonk, and Banasthali 39.2 degrees Celsius each.

Maximum temperature at other places too was recorded in range of 35.1 degrees Celsius to 38.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in most parts of the state on Sunday night was recorded in the range of 24.9 degrees Celsius to 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The department has forecast heat wave conditions in the western parts of the state on March 16 and 17.

