Telangana Govt To Launch Two 'Poll Guarantees' On Feb 27, Priyanka Gandhi To Attend

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government would launch two schemes -- the supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply of up to 200 units for the poor -- on February 27, with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra present on the occasion.

The chief minister was attending the ongoing 'Sammakka Saarakka Jathara', a mega tribal festival at Medaram in Mulugu district of Telangana, where he spoke to reporters after offering prayers to the deities.

"Out of the six poll guarantees, we are going to launch two on 27th (February) evening," he said.

The supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply of up to 200 units to white ration card holders would be started on February 27, he said.

"Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji is also going to attend the programme," he added.