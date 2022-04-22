Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Telangana Government Seeks Report From TRS Government Over Recent Suicides

According to a Raj Bhavan release, Soundararajan perused various media and social media reports and the representation submitted by the BJP on the 'suicides', and other crimes reported in the recent past in the state and sought a detailed report on these issues from the government

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:52 am

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a detailed report from the TRS government in the state over the alleged suicides in the state.
Alleging excesses by ruling party leaders that has led to law and order problems in Telangana, the state unit of BJP had on Wednesday urged the Governor  to order a CBI probe to unearth nexus between TRS leaders, public representatives, and the police.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the BJP cited the recent 'suicide' of party activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam district besides that of a mother-son duo in Kamareddy town.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, Soundararajan perused various media and social media reports and the representation submitted by the BJP on the 'suicides', and other crimes reported in the recent past in the state and sought a detailed report on these issues from the government

The BJP had alleged that Sai Ganesh took the extreme step last week as he was "upset over police harassment" and a rowdy-sheet being opened at the behest of a state minister. Six persons including a leader of TRS were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a realtor and his mother in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy. 

(With PTI inputs)

