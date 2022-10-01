Tamil Nadu Records 509 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 509 new COVID-19 infections and one virus-related fatality, the health department said.

The fresh cases pushed the total caseload in the state to 35,83,613. The total number of fatalities went up to 38,047 with one more individual succumbing to the virus, a medical bulletin said.

A 33-year-old man from Ramanathapuram was admitted to the district medical college hospital on September 19 after being down with COVID-19. He died on September 29 due to COVID-19 pneumonia-respiratory failure, according to the bulletin.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 103, Chengalpet 48, Coimbatore 35 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 538 people getting recuperated from the virus aggregating to 35,40,100 that left 5,466 active cases.

Theni and Tirupathur recorded zero fresh cases, each, while 19 districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,364 active infections and overall 7,90,605 coronavirus cases.

A total of 14,301 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,94,39,594 till date.

-With PTI Input