Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Tamil Nadu Records 222 New Covid-19 Infections

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 222 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the statewide tally to 35,90,238, the health department said.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:27 am

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 222 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the statewide tally to 35,90,238, the health department said.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 410 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,48,686 leaving 3,504 active infections in the state.

Six districts logged the majority of new cases with Chennai leading at 55 while the remaining districts reported new infections below 10. Karur, Perambalur, Theni, and Tirupathur, recorded zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 1,775 active infections and overall 7,92,182 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,655 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,96,80,215, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

