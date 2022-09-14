Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 421 New Covid-19 Cases; zero Fatalities

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 8:46 am

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 421 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total caseload to 35,74,514 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,038 with zero fresh fatalities, the Health department said.

As many as 449 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,31,665 leaving 4,811 active infections, a medical bulletin issued by the department said.

Chennai continued to account for a majority of new cases at 94, followed by Coimbatore (63) while the remaining was spread across other districts. Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, and Tirupathur did not record any fresh infections.

Twenty-two districts reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,219 active cases and overall 7,88,611 coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,786 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,91,41,196, the Health department bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

