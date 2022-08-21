Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Tamil Nadu Inoculates 13.77 Lakh In 34th Mass Vaccination Drive

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 13,77,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the Health Department.  

Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-12 years.(Representational image) PTI

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:56 pm

A total of 1,26,907 people received the first dose, 3,49,324 the second, and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here.       

The total number vaccinated above the age of 18 with the first dose comprises 96.20 percent and the second dose 90.05 percent.       

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Ranipet.       

The department commenced the mass vaccination every Sunday on September 12,  2021, conducting over one lakh camps at primary health centers, government schools, and Anganwadi centers, among others.      

According to the release, 19,69,450 (92.85 percent) in the age group of 12-14 years were covered with the first dose, and 14,65,602 (69.10 percent) with the second dose.      

Of those aged between 15 and 17,  the release said 30,49,472 people (91.14 percent) got the first dose and 25,76,518 (77 percent) the second, and 60,70,499 (14.96 percent) the booster shot to date, the release said.

(Inputs from PTI)

