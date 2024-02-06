Tamil Nadu CM Winds Up Spain Trip, Secures Rs 540 Cr Investment From Edibon

The Tamil Nadu government signed a memorandum of understanding with Spain-based Edibon, a worldwide benchmark company in teaching equipment for engineering and technical education, for a commitment of Rs 540 crore to the state.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in Spain and the company officials on February 5 during the last leg of his visit to that country to woo investments into Tamil Nadu. The chief minister would return to the state capital on Wednesday.