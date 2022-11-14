Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Tamil Nadu CM Inspects Rain-Affected Areas

The Chief Minister also gave away welfare assistance to the rain-hit people. Northeast monsoon has been active over the state,  and Cuddalore, besides Mayiladuthurai district has bore the brunt of the downpour.

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 10:53 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected the rain-affected areas in Cuddalore district. Accompanied by his senior cabinet colleagues, he was briefed by officials on the government efforts in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister also gave away welfare assistance to the rain-hit people.

Northeast monsoon has been active over the state,  and Cuddalore, besides Mayiladuthurai district has bore the brunt of the downpour.

Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai saw record 44 cm, an all-time high for this region and highest in Tamil Nadu during the 24-hour period ending on the morning of November 12. 

(With PTI Inputs)

