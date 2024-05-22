National

Swati Maliwal Says ‘Everyone In AAP Under Pressure To Speak Dirty Things Against Me’

AAP MP Swati Maliwal has alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at the latter’s residence.

PTI
AAP MP Swati Maliwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Alleging that everyone is under pressure to speak ‘dirty things’ against her and that AAP is plotting a ‘personal photos' leak’, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said she received a call from a ‘senior leader’ from the party.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police Registers FIR In AAP MP Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case

She claimed the party threatened everyone who supported her.

L: Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal | R: Delhi -LG VK Saxena - X
Delhi LG Saxena Roots For Swati Maliwal, Slams Kejriwal For 'Deafening Silence'; AAP Reacts

BY Outlook Web Desk

Former Delhi Commission for Women chief Maliwal alleged she was ‘assaulted’ at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by his aide Bibhav Kumar on May 13. The case is currently being investigated by Delhi Police, while Kumar is in custody.

In a post on micro-blogging site—X, she said: “Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party. Someone has been given the duty of doing PC and someone else has been given the duty of tweeting. Someone's duty is to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations.."

AAP MP Swati Maliwal arriving at the Tis Hazari court in Delhi. - PTI
Swati Maliwal Assault Case: CCTV Footage Surfaces, AAP Accuses BJP, Police Takes AAP MP To Keriwal's House | Top Points

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

She said,"You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me."

She added, “I am not angry with them; the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don't expect anything from anyone. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party.”

Bibhav Kumar is accused of 'misbehaving' with AAP MP Swati Maliwal - X
Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17

BY Outlook Web Desk

"I have started a fight for my self-respect, I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up!"she said.

Swati Maliwal assault case:

Maliwal has alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her. She has alleged that he (Kumar) repeatedly slapped and kicked her in the drawing room of Kejriwal's residence in Delhi on May 13.

She also said that Kejriwal was present inside the house when the alleged assault occurred.

In reaction AAP has said Maliwal entered the CM’s house without prior appointment. The party also said that she intended to harm Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP.

Earlier, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

Besides, the police have taken statements from all the staff members in Kejriwal's house on May 13.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why Was Hemant Soren's Bail Plea On Similar Grounds As Arvind Kejriwal Disregarded By Supreme Court?
  2. Medical Student Dies By Suicide At AIIMS Hostel In Raipur
  3. Swati Maliwal Says ‘Everyone In AAP Under Pressure To Speak Dirty Things Against Me’
  4. Coast Guard Rescues 13 Crew Members From Distressed Fishing Vessel Off Kerala Coast
  5. Day In Pics: May 22, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Trigger Warning' Trailer Review: Jessica Alba, As A Special Forces Commando, Sets Out To Avenge Her Father's Death
  2. Did You Know? Abhishek Bachchan Thought Mani Ratnam Wanted To Contact Amitabh Bachchan When He Approached Him For 'Yuva'
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Good Bad Ugly's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 95 Crore
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Rahul Sharma Is 'Madly In Love' With Asin, Talks About Their Relationship
  5. Prarthana's Driving Lesson Takes A Tragic Turn In 'Pushpa Impossible'
Sports News
  1. 'Welcome To The Playoffs' – Jaylen Brown Hails Celtics' Mentality After OT Win Over Pacers
  2. Kieran Mckenna: Ipswich Town Boss Shutting Out Speculation Amid Chelsea, Brighton Links
  3. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  5. Sunrisers Will Continue To Take The Ultra Aggressive Approach, Says Assistant Coach Helmot
World News
  1. Woman Found Living In Michigan Grocery Store Sign Calls It A 'Safe Spot'
  2. As Singapore Airlines Flight Visuals Flood Social Media, Know What Is Turbulence And When It Turns Dangerous
  3. Singapore Airlines Flight: Who Was Geoffrey Kitchen, Man Who Died In Turbulence, What Caused His Death?
  4. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
  5. UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Says INDI Alliance 'Has Disease Worse Than Cancer'; EC Comes Down Heavily On BJP, Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad