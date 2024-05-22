Swati Maliwal Says ‘Everyone In AAP Under Pressure To Speak Dirty Things Against Me’

Alleging that everyone is under pressure to speak ‘dirty things’ against her and that AAP is plotting a ‘personal photos' leak’, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said she received a call from a ‘senior leader’ from the party.
She claimed the party threatened everyone who supported her.
Former Delhi Commission for Women chief Maliwal alleged she was ‘assaulted’ at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by his aide Bibhav Kumar on May 13. The case is currently being investigated by Delhi Police, while Kumar is in custody.
In a post on micro-blogging site—X, she said: “Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party. Someone has been given the duty of doing PC and someone else has been given the duty of tweeting. Someone's duty is to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations.."
She said,"You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me."
She added, “I am not angry with them; the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don't expect anything from anyone. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party.”
"I have started a fight for my self-respect, I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up!"she said.
Swati Maliwal assault case:
Maliwal has alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her. She has alleged that he (Kumar) repeatedly slapped and kicked her in the drawing room of Kejriwal's residence in Delhi on May 13.
She also said that Kejriwal was present inside the house when the alleged assault occurred.
In reaction AAP has said Maliwal entered the CM’s house without prior appointment. The party also said that she intended to harm Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP.
Earlier, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.
Besides, the police have taken statements from all the staff members in Kejriwal's house on May 13.